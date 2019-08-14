|
|
John Robert Jacobs, 91, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019. John was born in River Rouge, MI and was raised in the Canon City Odd Fellows Home. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard submarines during WWII and was called back to service during the Korean conflict. As a talented musician he graduated from Western State College and taught instrumental music at schools in Salida and Canon City before moving to Southern California in 1962 where he continued teaching at high schools and with sponsored youth bands. He retired from Rio Hondo College as an instructor and the Dean of the Fine Arts Dept. After many years of comfortable retirement in Seal Beach, CA and the Palm Springs area he moved to Pueblo in 2011 to be near family. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Doris Jacobs and son, Ronald Jacobs. He is survived by son Randy Jacobs, of Pueblo, CO; daughters, Roxi Hinds, of Carmel Valley, CA and Robin Cowan, of Colorado Springs, CO. We would like to thank the staff at Brookdale El Camino for the loving care they provided to him. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service and celebration of life for a truly nice man. Online condolences at davismortuary.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 14, 2019