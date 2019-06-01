|
John T. Myracle, 85, of Florence passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. John was born in Denton, Texas to Jesse and Ada Louise (Muntz) Myracle. He joined the Air Force after graduating high school and was a veteran of the Korean War. John enjoyed spending his time woodworking and gardening. He would attend numerous farmers markets and craft shows selling the different flowers, herbs, plants and clocks that he created. Over the years he also volunteered with tutoring adult literacy and community projects. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Marianne (Henderson) Myracle, and his two eldest sons, Mark and Kenneth Myracle; both parents, Jesse and Ada Louise (Muntz) Myracle. John is survived by his partner of 21 years, Faith O'Hagan (Florence, CO); Daughter, Kellie Myracle-Pellegrino (Tenants Harbor, ME); Son, Michael (Germaine) Myracle (Fitzwilliam, NH); Grandchildren, Kirsten Myracle Quade, Heather Littig, Jessica Myracle Flynn, Kylie Pellegrino, David Pellegrino, Jason Myracle, Julie Rice, Jackie Stevenson and many great grandchildren. John was a generous and compassionate spirit in this world and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family of John wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Sangre De Cristo Hospice. Per John's request no services will be held.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 1, 2019