Johnathan "Nate" Berckefeldt, 41, passed away on November 29, 2019. Nate was born to Roy and Janice Berckefeldt on February 9, 1978 in Hillsboro, Oregon. Nate loved the lord, his family, friends, and the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, playing sports, running, and watching the broncos. He will be remembered for his outgoing charming personality, quick wit, sense of humor, and strong spirit which drew others to him. His warm, beautiful smile brought light and joy to all who knew him. Nate is survived by his mother, Janice Berckefeldt; brothers, Roy (Patty) Berckefeldt, Jake (Andrea) Berckefeldt; sister, Jennifer (Nate) Simko; daughters, Brookelyn and Naomi; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy E. Berckefeldt Sr. A celebration of his life will be held 12/14/19, 3 pm at The Faith Journey Church of the Nazarene, 416 W. 2nd St. Florence Co, 81226. The family has close involvement with the Orchard of Hope Foundation, In lieu of flowers the please send donations to The Orchard of Hope Foundation 111 N. Orchard Ave, Canon City CO, 81212.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 11, 2019