Joseph W. Anderson, 88, of Canon City passed away September 7, 2019. Joseph was born in Eads, Colorado on November 10, 1930 to William and Etta Anderson. He joined the US Army in 1947 serving for 21 years. He did tours in both Korea and Vietnam. After his service ended in1968 he married Brigitte Menzel in Hastings, Nebraska. After retiring from the Army Joe went to work for the Department of Corrections, where he worked for 19 years, retiring as a Captain. Joe was a life member of the VFW 4061, where he was the commander for many years. Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, farming and gardening. Joe's favorite hobbies were having yard sales, going to auctions, and raising birds. He is survived by his wife, Brigitte Anderson; children, Charles Anderson, Sandy Adams, Pamela Dang, and Tom (Michelle) Anderson; brother, Bob Anderson; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both parents; four sisters; one brother; and a son, Joseph Jr. Funeral service, 10AM Friday, September 13, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, Canon City, CO 81212. Interment to follow at Mountain Vale Cemetery, Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 11, 2019