Joseph (Joe) Dean Kendall, 98, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Skyline Ridge Nursing Home. He was born on October 10, 1921, the son of George Kendall and Nellie (nee Bumgardner). After graduating from Canon City High School, Joe went to California in an old Model T Ford with $5.00 in his pocket. Joe joined the Army in 1942 at Camp Roberts. He was Honorably Discharged as a Tech 4 on 18 February 1946. Joe married the love of his life Viola "Mitzi" nee Thoma on June 11 1953. After WWII, Joe started a successful advertising company. His clients included Hugh Hefner, Billie Barty, Farrah Fawcett and Cheryl Tiegs. Joe later returned to Canon City to work with his brother, buying land and building many buildings that still stand today. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and brothers Paul, George and John as well as his son, Thomas. He is survived by his daughter Karen Kendall Clive who resides in Colorado Springs. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

