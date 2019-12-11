Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Church
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
More Obituaries for Joshua Voth
Joshua Voth


1991 - 2019
Joshua Voth Obituary
Joshua Eli Voth, 28, died unexpectedly on December 4, 2019 during a work accident at Fremont Correctional Facility. Josh was born in Lyons, Kansas, October 29, 1991 to Eric Voth and Melissa Hutchinson. He graduated high school in Lyons, Kansas where he was an accomplished wrestler winning multiple State Titles. Following high school Josh worked as a welder and Heavy Equipment Operator. Josh started work at DOC in February of 2016. Josh worked hard to achieve his rank as Sergeant and was working towards promoting to Lieutenant. Josh and Tomi welcomed their first-born child Samantha on March 5, 2014. On September 24, 2016 Josh married the love of his life Tomi, who was his partner in life for over eight years. On July 12, 2017 and March 17, 2019, he welcomed his daughter Addison and son Jace into the world. He was a devoted father and his children were the most important part of his life. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Josh was an avid fisherman who spent most of his free time out on the lake. Josh was often joined by his daughter Samantha, friends, and co-workers. He enjoyed hunting, camping and being outdoors. He had a very successful hunting season this year killing his first elk and first Colorado Buck. Josh had a bright and energetic personality who was never afraid to take on any project, whether that included rebuilding his truck, or fixing up their first house. Josh is survived by his wife, Tomi Voth; His children Samantha (5), Addison (2), and Jace Voth (8 month); His father Eric Voth; His grandmother Vista Voth; His siblings Sierra, Sydney, Zachary, and Lexi; His aunt and uncle Todd and Karrie Voth; His Mother and Father-in-law Rhonda and Matthew Thompson; Sister-in-laws Morgan Thompson Daniella Madrid and Brother-in-laws Michael Madrid and Johnathon Hicks; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Melissa Hutchinson and his grandfather Norman Voth. Josh will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on December 13 at the New Life Church in Colorado Springs, CO. Following the service, family, friends and co-workers are invited to attend a celebration of Joshua's life. Venue to be determined. Flowers and condolences may be offered at 1188 Rockafellow Ave, Canon City, Colorado 81212. Services entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
