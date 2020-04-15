|
|
Josie E. Barber, 65, entered into the arms of her Savior on March 20, 2020. She was born in Montrose, Colorado on October 26, 1954 and raised around La Junta, Las Animas, Canon City and Florence. She blessed all our lives from that day forward. Josie never met a person she didn't love and everyone loved her back. We'll miss her warm heart and generous spirit, those crushing bear hugs and ear to ear smiles that never stopped. She was a long time member and supporter of the Starpoint Community in Canon City and the Arkansas Valley Community Center (Girch Center) where she attended school, worked and volunteered for more than 50 years and was a devoted member of the Wellspring Church in Florence. Josie loved listening to music, caring for her animals, long walks, camping, arts and crafts, and creating hand-written greetings for her favorite people. Her family, friends and Church were the true loves of her life, none of us will ever stop missing her. Josie is survived by five sisters and two brothers, Florence Price of Ft. Lupton, Jacquline Sanchez of Colorado Springs, Oliver Barber of Norfolk, NE, Gail Kostelny of Canon City, Julia Stecklein of Canon City, Shirley DeVoogd of Alliance, NE and Thomas Barber of Florence. Also surviving are her 16 nieces, 13 nephews, 19 grandnephews and 32 grandnieces. Her parents, Glen and Lois Barber, brother Roy Barber, nephew Jesse Martinez,and two grand nieces Tatum Moody and Sadie Barber preceded Josie in her journey to Heaven. In honor of Josie memorial contributions may be sent to Starpoint in Canon City or National Dog Mill Rescue in Peyton, Colorado ( nmdr.org). Memorial services to celebrate Josie's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 15, 2020