Joyce Thomas
Joyce Enid Cochran Thomas went to her final rest on August 23, 2020. Joyce was born April 9, 1942 to Lester & Joyce Cochran (Beard). She moved with her family to Las Animas, CO in the spring of 1954. Joyce met her future husband, Melvin Thomas in October, 1958. They married on January 24, 1959 in Las Animas, CO. In February of 1966 Joyce & Melvin took their young family and moved to Franklin, Indiana. In June, 1970 she moved back to Colorado with Melvin and their 3 children, settling in Canon City, CO. Joyce co-owned & operated Thomas TV & Appliance with her husband for 20 years. After the sale of the business, she went to work at Sonny's Ace Home Center until her retirement in 2005. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, 4 of her siblings and her daughter Bonnie Renee Thomas Pitchford. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Melvin, son, Dean (Corbin) Thomas of Alexandria, VA, daughter, Lisa (Lonnie) Hudnall of Canon City, Marcus Hudnall of Canon City and Elizabeth Thomas of Baton Rouge, LA and great granddaughter Avalyn Phillips of Canon City. She was also survived by siblings Bill (Ann) Cochran of AZ, Richard Cochran, Charles (Sandy) Cochran and Dan Beard all of Colorado and Ann (Edmund) Richardson of Utah, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be family only at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Holt Funeral Home.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 27, 2020.
August 26, 2020
You have such a special place in my heart. You were always there when I needed you most. RIP
Cheryl Purnell
Family
