|
|
Joyce Lynna Trenhaile of Cañon City, CO passed away on January 23, 2020 at age 61 in Pueblo, CO after battling lung cancer for over a year. She will be missed by her children, LaDonna (Virgil) Green, Michelle Trenhaile and Charles (Jennifer) Trenhaile; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her lifetime love Michael Trenhaile; four siblings; along with numerous nieces and nephews, countless friends and a multitude of customers she has served over the years. In lieu of flower or gifts please send donations in her honor to the Orchard of Hope Foundation in Cañon City. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life the weekend of the Walk for Hope held June 27, 2020 to include a walking team. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 28, 2020