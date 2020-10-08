Juliette Letourneau

Juliette Jean Letorneau 89, long time resident of Canon City, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. She was born and raised in North Troy, Vermont and remembered during her High School years for her love of skiing, basketball and her trademark smile. Her father, a wood machinist by trade, custom made her skis. Juliette was born to the late Moise and Susie (Cadarette) Letourneau. Julie was preceded in death by her brother Maurice Letourneau, her sister Therese Limoges and her life long companion Fran Rogenski. Juliette graduated from Lyndon State College, Lyndon, VT in 1953 with a degree in education during a time when it was unusual for women to attend college. She later obtained a Masters of Arts degree from Adams State College, Alamosa, CO in 1973. She taught in the Pueblo public schools for 31 yrs and retired to Silver Cliff, CO where she and Fran renovated a historic brick house. She will be remembered lovingly by nieces, nephews and friends including neighbors Marc & Trena Tucker who have cared for her for many years. Juliette touched the lives of many people with her faith, her smile and generosity. She loved teaching and traveling, and the Colorado mountains especially the Silver Cliff/Westcliffe area. She also enjoyed writing and volunteer work. She was a volunteer for the St. Thomas More Hospital gift shop in numerous roles and also volunteered at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. We want to thank Dr. Reppert, Gena McLaughlin VP Trust Services PB&T Bank and we cannot adequately express thanks to the nurses and staff at Progressive Care Center (PPC) for their 3 years of excellent care for Julie, Fr. Mike Murray (deceased) PCC priest, Fr. Jesse Perez and St. Michael's Church for attending to Julie's spiritual needs. Services will be private. Donations in Juliette's name to honor her life can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
