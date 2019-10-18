|
After 127 days and 39 surgeries later (JJ) Justin Fred Lopez Jr. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Aurora, Co, JJ a.k.a Split Shot as he was nick named by his Uncle Frank, was born November 29, 2001 in Pueblo, Co. to Justin Fred Lopez Sr. and Pauline Escamilla Casturita. Justin who was known to most as JJ, was a senior at Florence High School. JJ was burned in an auto accident on June 8, 2019 south of Florence, Co. and spent the past four months in ICU Burn Center Unit, UC Health Center in Aurora, Co. surrounded by his family 24/7. We as a family saw this brave kid go through pain every second of each day only to find comfort when he went to wound care, a time where he was heavily sedated so they could clean his burns each day. But we also saw his times of laughter and times of crying when he had both legs amputated. We laughed, we cried, and we were silent at times. Things we take for granted every day. JJ loved to fish and hunt so we talked about the hunting and fishing trips he had been on. JJ loved to eat meat so much that his grandpa Fred called him his little coyote. In the summer, he loved to grill elk or deer steaks adding everything but the kitchen sink for spices and it was really good. He also loved it when he made carne seca or jerky from his deer and elk. JJ also loved to eat Grandpa's chili and when grandpa didn't make it soon enough, he would make up a batch. I would like to thank Officer Jason Dorman and the men and women of the Florence Police Department, all the first responders that were involved at the scene of the accident. Special thanks to Marcy and Wes Dorman and Linda Clevenger his aunt for their up-building cards that were sent to him each week, and to all the friends and family for their cards, money donations, prayer groups who came several times to pray for JJ, brothers from the P.V.G. (patient visitation group) from the local Kingdom Halls who gave spiritual support to the family. And many thanks to the staff of nurses and doctors of the #1 hospital in the nations Burn Unit at UCHealth Center in Aurora, without all of you we would have never had gotten a chance to say I love you JJ one more time. And thanks to the Ronald McDonald House for their lodging when we needed a place to stay. JJ was the kind of kid most parents wished their kid would turn out like. He was responsible when it came time for getting up for school or when he would go to work. He would give his shirt off his back to anyone who needed it, in other words as his grandfather, I was proud to have had JJ in my life and anyone else would probably say the same thing about him. JJ is now awaiting for the promise from his God Jehovah who gave his son Jesus as a Ransom Sacrifice for all to have the prospect of a resurrection on Earth in the near future, waiting along side with Grandma Brenda Bustos and countless millions of others that have died (John 5:25, 29) and the time when there would no longer be death or pain (Revelation 21: 4). We are going to miss you greatly. See you in paradise! JJ was preceded in death by his grandma, Brenda Bustos and uncle, Jody Espinoza. He is survived by his parents, Justin Lopez Sr. and Pauline Castruita; grandmother, Cynthia Escamilla; uncles, Eddie Gutierrez, Frank Lopez Jr., and Richard Bustos; grandfather, Fred Bustos; siblings, Tiffany Lopez and Alyssa Lopez; cousins, Frankie Lopez III and Kamryn Lopez; and many other relatives. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1314 S. 9th Street, Canon City, Co. Jim Compratt officiating.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 18, 2019