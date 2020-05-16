Kathleen Jayne "Katie" Coulter died unexpectedly from an accidental drowning in Alexandria, Egypt, on May 1, 2020. She was living and teaching in Egypt; on an adventure that enriched her life and broadened her perspective. Katie was born on August 14, 1982, in Canon City, CO, to Mike and Kerri Coulter. She was welcomed home by brothers, Travis, and Casey. Katie attended Canon City Schools and graduated from Canon City High School in 2001. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Mesa State College, and her Master's and ED Specialist degrees from the University of Phoenix. Katie was passionate about children and education, in that order. She taught and assumed administrative roles in school districts in CO, Ohio, Texas, and Egypt. Katie loved people. She couldn't walk past a hungry person in Egypt without going back to give them some money or food. She loved life. Fearless and resilient, Katie won some great battles in her life, pursued life at every turn and was adored by the children she taught, their families, and her colleagues. Katie was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend, teacher and a doting aunt. Family and friends agree that Katie's distinctive laugh was one of her most endearing qualities. "The light she brought into this world was largely through her laugh. She laughed hard and she laughed often." Katie is survived by her parents; brothers Travis (Bryan) of Chicago, IL, Casey (Diana) of Thornton, CO; niece, Oliviana Rose Coulter, and nephew, Maguire Everest Coulter; grandmother, Patricia Coulter, and grandfather, Dean Travis, both of Arvada, CO; and an array of aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Katie's life will be held at a later date in Arvada, CO. In lieu of flowers, Katie would have asked you to take a leap of faith, to trust yourself and to be a warrior with your heart.

