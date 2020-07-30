Kathleen Marie Koklich passed away at home in Canon City on July 4, 2020. She was 97. She was born in Paonia, CO, on June 27, 1923, to Fred and Letha (Towne) Taylor. Kathleen spent her childhood in Paonia and graduated from Paonia High School in 1941. During World War II she worked in the paint department at Ryan Aeronautical in San Diego. She married Frank "Smiles" Koklich in 1945 and they were married for 57 years and raised three children. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank; her daughter Linda Kay Knapp; her brother Dan M. Taylor and his sons Darun Taylor and Brian A. Taylor; and her father's second wife Agnes Cowan Taylor. She is survived by her sons Donald Ray Koklich (Suzie) of Valdez, AK, and Larry Alan Koklich of Coal Creek, CO; her grandchildren Kimberly Kay Jackson (Chris) of Centennial, CO, Jennifer Rose Washechek of Nashville, TN, Kurtus Michael Koklich of Aurora, CO, and Brittany Kay Strawn (Dan) of Centennial; and her great-grandchildren Cheyenne Jackson, Adriana Rose Olivas and Conner Ryan Washechek. She also is survived by sister-in-law Ruth Taylor of Lakewood, CO, and Fritz Taylor (Debbie) of Atlanta, GA. Kathleen and her family spent a few years in Arizona before moving to Gunnison in 1954. Those years were spent camping, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. They loved going to dances in Crested Butte. They moved to Canon City in 1959. Kathleen was a homemaker and the center of her family; caring, always giving and having a smile for everyone. She loved to knit and do counted cross-stitch and she was an avid Rockies and Broncos fan. Kathleen's daughter Linda became ill in the early 1970s. She lived at home with her parents and young daughter Kimberly until she became too ill and was moved to a nursing home. Kathleen went by the home every day to see that her daughter was cared for. In the mid-1980s Kathleen and her husband began traveling to Alaska to be with their son Don. They traveled and fished everywhere in the state and caught fish that most people only dream of. After those years she always carried pictures of those fish with her. For 14 years she traveled back to Paonia to attend the Cherry Days celebration held on the Fourth of July, and to visit with her cousins Marilyn Tate and Maxine Kokes. Kathleen lived in her home in Canon City for more than 60 years. She will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cremation; interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia.

