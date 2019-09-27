|
Our beloved Kathryn Isabelle McCusker, age 52, passed away peacefully on September 17th, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado. She was born on November 19th, 1966 in Pueblo, to Glenn Raymond and Ruth Genevieve Mackey. Her interests included, family, children, animals, gardening, fishing and music. She was spiritual, a wonderful mother, sister, aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many. She is survived by her children, daughter, Kasey McCusker, son, Dillon McCusker and son, Gabriel K. Mathisen. A brother, Glenn R. Mackey, Jr. and spouse Anita, 5 sisters, Angelina M. Taylor and spouse Dennis, Carolyn R. Cobb and spouse Gary, Viola M. Watkins and spouse Bill, Billie J. Gaines and Vicki L. Mraovich. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Glenn R. Mackey and R. Genevieve Mackey, her sisters, Glenda G. Rusovick, Diana L. Holt, and a brother Russell L. Mackey. Arrangements for a Celebration of Her Life are being made and we will provide the details soon.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 27, 2019