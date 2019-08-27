|
Keith Michael Decker, local artist and long-time Cañon City resident, passed away during the early morning hours of August 19th after a two and half year battle with cancer. His mother, Dolores, and his two younger brothers Kurt and Karl were with him during his last days and hours. Keith was a committed artist and created a significant body of work that was recognizably unique. His early background in building and renovation informed his later deliberate, artistic exploration into the profound nature of structure itself; By applying real property construction methods and interior finishing techniques to common household objects such as the bookshelf, wardrobe, table, mirror and clock, Keith's pieces were regarded as fine art while also maintaining both their intrinsic function and strong relationship to the whole structures within which they were placed. The wood, metal, paper and paint he used as the mediums for his work, as well as the hundreds of custom finishes and finishing techniques he developed, added to the inherited bond of each piece to it's environment. His signature piece, simple boxes of various sizes and finishes, transcended analogous comparisons to a room or a house and were instead, by direct association, a representation of home. Over the years, Keith sold his work to several private collectors as well as showed in galleries and design studios but was just as likely to gift pieces to friends and family or make a trade with a local colleague for electrical or plumbing work to his house or studio. Keith was kind and generous in private but uncompromising and outspoken in his search for truth and meaning. He was an avid reader and led a life of artistic and spiritual exploration. His absence will have a profound effect on all who knew him most especially his family. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 27, 2019