Kelly was born April 28, 1965 in Leadville, Colorado. The youngest of three brothers. He grew up there enjoying the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and skiing. He worked as a miner at the Black Cloud mine and for a short time at the Climax Mine before moving to Canon City in 1995 and going to work at Holcim. He loved nature and enjoyed feeding the birds later in life as well as watching the many deer that hang out in Canon. He was proceeded in death by brothers Luke and Wade and his Step-father Jim Hewlett. He is survived by his mother Mary Hewlett, son Chris (Denver), daughter Jessica (Utah), Jim (kristol) Hewlett, Yvonne (Tim) Nabors. Uncles and aunts, Frank and Betty White, Bob Thompson, Tracy and Linda Thompson, Gene and Lee Thompson, and Donna Downs, Neices, Nephews, and Cousins. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the family home on Saturday the 25th between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. Private inurnment in Leadville. Services entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 21, 2020