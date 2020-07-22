1/
Kenneth Hershey
Born in Eva, Oklahoma, Ken grew up in Howard, Colorado, attending Howard's one-room schoolhouse. For many years, he lived in Salida, Colorado, where he met and married his wife of 43 years, Janice Hewitt. With Janice, he raised three stepchildren, Randy, Craig, and Tami. Ken worked for about a decade as a prison guard for the Colorado State Reformatory in Buena Vista. Later, he changed careers and worked at the City of Salida water treatment plant until retirement. Upon retirement, Ken and Jan moved to sunny Canon City, Colorado. Ken and Jan enjoyed family time with their grandchildren and being surrogate grandparents. He also enjoyed meeting with friends at Personal Touch, the outdoors, quietly thinking, and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Ken's Christian faith played an important role in his everyday life. Ken is survived by his wife and stepchildren; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nephews, Dan and Gary, and niece, Loretta. A Remembrance of Life will be held at 10:00 am Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 310 N. 19th St., in Canon City. Burial will follow at Howard Cemetery. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
