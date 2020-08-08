Kenneth Dean McQueen passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on August 5, 2020. Kenneth was born in Canon City, Colorado on December 14, 1936 to Walter Lee McQueen and Alta Alberta (Brown) McQueen. He graduated Canon City High School in 1954 and went on to serve in the Navy as an aviation electronics mate from 1955-1960. In the Navy, Kenny received "The Accomodation for Outstanding Work" for helping save a Douglas DC3 airplane during the 1957 typhoon Gloria in Hong Kong. Kenny enjoyed his time in the Navy and shared exciting stories of his glory days with his family frequently. Upon arriving back in the U.S., Kenny married Sallie Margaret McQueen (Poteet) in 1960. The couple lived in Campbell, California for five years then returned to Canon City for the remainder of his life. Kenny worked alongside his father in his automotive repair shop until 1978 when he decided to open "McQueen Automotive", which he kept open until 1994. In 1994, Kenny went to work for Royal Gorge Bridge and Park as the water treatment operator until he retired. In retirement, Kenny loved spending his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild at the family cabin and doing anything in the outdoors. Family and close friends will remember Kenny for his gentle heart and kind soul. He bestowed his love for the outdoors in all his children and grandchildren as well as a love for literature. Kenneth is survived by his loving spouse of 60 years, Sallie Margaret McQueen (Poteet); sons, Kenneth Scot (Annette), Stuart Charles, Stacy Robert (Mary Beth); daughter, Sharyl Renee Boehm (Richard); seven grandchildren, Hannah Serafina McQueen, Emily Alta Boehm, Whitney Renee Boehm, Tara Rose McQueen, Evan Lee McQueen, Richard Caylen Boehm, Erin Grace McQueen; great-grandchild, Oliver Dean Russell, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Walter Richard and Robert Lee. Kenny will be laid to rest in the Veteran's section of Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
