Return to Nature Funeral Home
815 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(719) 475-0583
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Florence Elks lodge
131 E. Front st.
Kenneth (Kenny) Roberts Obituary
Kenny Roberts, 65, passed away January 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Kenny was born and lived his life in Fremont county. He married the love of his life Vickie (Carmack) Roberts. Kenny loved hunting, watching Nascar and spending time with his family. Kenny also loved watching the Broncos. He was a true Bronco fan and bled orange and blue. He is survived by his wife and two children, Jeff (Louisa) Norris and Chrystina (Lenny) Morales; 4 grandchildren. Celebration of Life will take place on January 21, 2020 at 11am at the Florence Elks lodge; 131 E. Front st. Please join the family in celebrating Kenny's life. Arrangements handled through Return to Nature Funeral Home www.returntonaturecolorado.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 18, 2020
