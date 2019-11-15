Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Vineyard Church
245 S. Raynolds Ave.
Canon City, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Hoffman


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle Hoffman Obituary
Kyle Brennan-Lee Hoffman of Canon City passed away November 9, 2019. He was born in Canon City, CO to Harvey and Paula Hoffman on April 28, 2000. Kyle enjoyed the outdoors. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, mudding, cruising, hanging out with his friends and camping with his family. His future plan was to enroll into Intellitech to become a mechanic and then join the military which has always been his lifelong dream. He is survived by his parents, Harvey and Paula Hoffman; maternal grandmother, Nancy Mogensen of Colorado Springs, CO; fraternal grandparents, Carol Graves of Gary, TX, Arthur and Cecilia Hoffman of Canon City, CO; siblings, Samantha (Elliott) Chase and family of Canon City, Chelsea Kondratowicz and family of Colorado Springs, Zachary Hoffman and family of Canon City, Christopher (Paige) Hoffman of Canon City; and Heather James and unborn child; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service, 2PM Monday, November 18, 2019, Vineyard Church, 245 S. Raynolds Ave, Canon City, CO. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City, CO. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -