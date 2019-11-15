|
|
Kyle Brennan-Lee Hoffman of Canon City passed away November 9, 2019. He was born in Canon City, CO to Harvey and Paula Hoffman on April 28, 2000. Kyle enjoyed the outdoors. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, mudding, cruising, hanging out with his friends and camping with his family. His future plan was to enroll into Intellitech to become a mechanic and then join the military which has always been his lifelong dream. He is survived by his parents, Harvey and Paula Hoffman; maternal grandmother, Nancy Mogensen of Colorado Springs, CO; fraternal grandparents, Carol Graves of Gary, TX, Arthur and Cecilia Hoffman of Canon City, CO; siblings, Samantha (Elliott) Chase and family of Canon City, Chelsea Kondratowicz and family of Colorado Springs, Zachary Hoffman and family of Canon City, Christopher (Paige) Hoffman of Canon City; and Heather James and unborn child; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service, 2PM Monday, November 18, 2019, Vineyard Church, 245 S. Raynolds Ave, Canon City, CO. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City, CO. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 15, 2019