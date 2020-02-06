|
Lance Lee McIntyre died in Cañon City, Colorado on January 30, 2020. He was born December 20, 1944, to Ernest Lee and Louise (Stilwell) McIntyre and grew up in central Texas. Lance attended the University of Texas, where he met his wife, Rosemary. They were married on September 14, 1968. Lance later earned a Master's Degree in Psychology from Western Washington University, then a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Oregon. Lance and Rosemary lived in Austin, TX; Galveston, TX; Bellingham, WA; Coleman, TX; and Ashland, OR before moving to Cañon City in 1985. Together they raised three children. Lance worked as a school psychologist for 28 years. Lance found joy in perceiving beauty, building structures, holding the hands of children, playing soccer, thinking, socializing, loving, working, and listening to music. He cared deeply for his family and friends, though his feelings were often not fully expressed. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner. Some of his reading was simply for entertainment, but most was research to explore his worldview. Lance often wrote: publishing papers, sending letters to news editors, writing short stories about family history, and recording his thoughts and feelings. He enjoyed the outdoors and held fast to logic and justice. As he battled colon cancer, he continued to hike and ride the trails around Cañon City and Breckenridge, ride his spin bike and rower, and lift weights to stay fit. Lance was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, who died in 2011. He is survived by three children: Chris McIntyre (Cañon City, CO), Ryan McIntyre (Austin, TX), and Laura Rowe (Breckenridge, CO); 8 grandchildren (Ariana, Adam, Winter, Conor, Matthew and Gabe McIntyre; Zoey and Camden Rowe); and brother Buddy McIntyre (Fort Worth, TX). The family will gather for a private memorial. Please go for a hike or enjoy a beer with thoughts of him, and share memories online at: everloved.com/life -of/lance-mcintyre.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2020