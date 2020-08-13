Larry Ronald Van Gelder of Cañon City, Colorado died unexpectedly on August 6th, 2020 while on vacation in Ouray, Colorado, and went home to be with the Lord. Born on July 31st, 1968 to Lawrence and Carol Van Gelder, Larry was one of four children. Larry was a graduate of Cañon City High School in 1986. Among his many qualities, Larry was an incredibly intelligent man, studying pharmaceuticals during his time in the Navy. Larry was also a military enthusiast spending his time reading about military history. Larry loved fly-fishing, woodworking, gardening, and most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren. Larry proudly served 8 years in the U.S. Navy all over the world, most notably on the U.S.S. Tarawa. After his time in the Navy, Larry spent 22 years with the Colorado Department of Corrections. Starting in July of 1998, he rose through the ranks with The Department. Throughout his career, he was a Housing Sergeant, Housing Lieutenant, Shift Commander, and a Case Manager â.... Larry was also a strong advocate for his colleagues as an active member of Colorado WINS. Larry attended Vineyard Church, where he met his loving wife Janet. Meeting in 2011, Larry and Janet spent 9 loving years together. Larry is preceded in death by his father Lawrence, his mother Carol, and his older sister Gina. Larry is survived by his wife Janet; his sons Larry (Chelsea), Jeremy, and Timothy; his step-children Brandon Tenorio and Lindsey Martinez; his grandchildren Noah (8), Mercedes (3), and Abigael (7 months); his sister Cindy (Melvin) Miles; his brother Brandon (Barb) Van Gelder, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends who love him dearly. Funeral services will be held at The Vineyard Church in Cañon City on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11 A.M. by RSVP only. There will also be a live-stream of the service on live.vineyardlive.org, for those unable to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store