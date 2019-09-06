|
Larry Leroy Wagner passed into the Lord's arms on August 31, 2019. Larry was born in Grover, Colorado, a small town in the northeastern corner of the state on Nov 22, 1932. His outgoing and vivacious personality counted everyone as friend. He participated in all sports and worked on a sheep ranch during his summers. Larry met his high-school sweetheart in 7th grade, Ruth Hoffman, "Rudy", and they married November of 1953. Larry and Ruth enjoyed dancing and honed their swing from big bands to square dance. Larry served in the Air Force becoming Staff Sergeant as a B-47 aircraft technician with duties as a fuel cell specialist, flight line mechanic, and crew chief. He graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in agriculture. Employment with Martin Marietta and General Dynamics took him throughout the Midwest installing and testing ICBM throughout the United States. After a close encounter with a missile explosion, he returned to agriculture, taking a position as Fremont and Custer County Extension Agent in Canon City in 1964. In this role, he directed the 4-H, FFA, and Herd Improvement Programs for eight years before taking a position as Assistant Manager of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo Colorado, retiring after 20 years. He continued to be involved with horse shows at the Fair, and weighing steers for the local 4-H families. A twenty-year battle with Parkinson's disease finally required his move to the Bruce McCandless Veterans Home in Florence. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Ruth Wagner; son Jay Wagner of Canon City; daughter Billie Carstens, son-in-law Steve Carstens, granddaughter Corinne Carstens of Centennial; and sister Sally Githens of Oakland, California. Larry enjoyed a special relationship with his nephew Jim Wagner, of Black Forest, and has seven nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his two brothers, Bill and Jack; and a grandson, Luke Carstens. Larry Wagner leaves a legacy of love and laughter to those who were blessed to know him. He will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on Sept. 9, 2019 at 1:30 pm. A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado 4-H Foundation scholarship fund. https://co4hfoundation.extension.colostate.edu/donate/ Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 6, 2019