Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Larry Woolsey


1968 - 2019
Larry Woolsey Obituary
Larry Dean Woolsey, 51, passed away peacefully at home, in Canon City Saturday, August 24, 2019 after a courageous 9 year battle with cancer. Larry was born on August 21, 1968 to Earl E. and Pauline L. (McCartney) Woolsey. Larry attended school in Canon City and worked in the construction industry most of his working career but in recent years he really enjoyed working in the auction business with his brother Alan. Larry enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, especially with his special cousins, Steve, Bonnie, & Bubba Mitchum from South Carolina. Larry married Margaret (Mitchum) Woolsey, December 14, 2014 in Canon City. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; siblings, Ron (Amy) Woolsey, Linda (John) Sand, & Alan (Sherril) Woolsey; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his loveable pet dogs Michael & Aja. Larry was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Clyde; and daughter, Ciara. Memorial Service, 10:00AM Friday, August 30, 2019, Wilson Memorial Chapel, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, CO 81212. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in Larry's name to Orchard of Hope, 111 N. Orchard Ave., Canon City, Colorado, 81212. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 28, 2019
