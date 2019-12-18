|
Lavona I Payne, Born Lavona I. Wilcox on November 15, 1930 in Campo, Colorado. She died on December 13, 2019 in Canon City, Colorado. Lavona worked for 21 years for the city of Canon City, when she finished her service with the city in 1976, she was the finance officer, city clerk, and treasurer. From 1979 to her retirement she was the finance officer and office manager for the Eastern Fremont County Sanitation District. Lavona loved traveling and fishing throughout the mountains of Colorado. In her later years she enjoyed traveling with her daughter through the Midwest and southwest, stopping at every casino. She was always thrilled when her son would visit from the east coast and would beam with pleasure when one or more of her grandchildren visited her. Lavona is survived by sisters: Nancy and Ruth children: Elizabeth (Millard), John (Andrea) and Richard (Terry), grandchildren; Laura, Jessica and Jennifer, eight great-grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. A private family memorial is planned. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2019