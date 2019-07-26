|
Lecil Roy Lanning, 93, of Bartlesville, died Friday, July 19, 2019. Lecil was born August 21, 1925 in Elmer, Oklahoma to parents Ray Ervin and Annie M (Brock) Lanning. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Fergus from August 1944 to March 1946. Lecil worked for LP Gas in Guymond, Oklahoma and also Atterbury Grain Company in Pampa, Lubbock and Wichita Falls, Texas from 1975 to 2010, where he tested samples. He married Vera Miller on July 1, 1974. The couple were married until her death on July 1, 2007. Lecil served as President of the Sunrise Lions Club in Canon City, Colorado and was a member of the Church of Christ, also in Canon City. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, son Mike Lanning, sisters Lola Mae Lanning and Leora Faye Lanning; bothers Steven William, Nathan Earl and Cecil Troy Lanning. Lecil is survived by many, many family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held in Bartlesville, OK on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00pm. Burial was held at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City, Colorado with military honors on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions to The Journey Home, 900 Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK or Hospice of your choice.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 26, 2019