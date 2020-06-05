Leroy Wikoff
Leroy M. Wikoff age 87 passed away May 30, 2020 in Canon City, CO. He was born Dec 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL. He served in the Navy from 1952-1956. He married June Lee Feb 1, 1980 in Belvidere, IL. He is survived by his beloved wife June and stepdaughter Terrie Lee, stepson Douglas (Chris) Lee, grandson Trevor (Krystal Lee), grandaughter Shelbi (Christopher) Orr, two great grandchildren Faith & Brayden Lee, all of Canon City CO. Graveside service June 11, 12:00pm, Mountain Vale Cemetery.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jun. 5, 2020.
