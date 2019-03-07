Home

Les passed away on March, 5, 2019 in Florence, Colorado. He was born in Leadville, Colorado on Jan 3, 1969. He lived in Colorado until 1985, at which time he moved to Arizona where he lived in Phoenix, and then Prescott until June 2017. He missed the Colorado mountains and moved to Florence, Colorado. He received an Auto Mechanics degree from AAI in Phoenix. He also went to Yavapai College for a degree in Photography. Les enjoyed riding his Harley & taking his Dachshund on rides with him, along with his camera and taking lots of pictures everywhere they went. He also enjoyed fishing & camping with his father. Les touched many lives & he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his parents, Brenda & Court Stringer; a sister, Sherri Plummer; a daughter, Jamaica Festge & her 3 sons. He also had 3 sons, Robert Todd, Logan Dittmar and Vincent Limon; aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Request no flowers please. Cremation only, no services Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home. Canon City, Colorado 719-275-3372
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2019
