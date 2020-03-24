|
Leslie Brewer passed away on March 20, 2020 at Parkview Medical Center, Pueblo, CO after battling CLL cancer at age 86. Les was born February 22, 1934 in Maries County, Missouri to the late Leroy and Sylvia Brewer. Les graduated from Belle High School in 1952 and was a resident of Penrose, CO. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Hunziker and Pauline Brumble, both of Missouri, his daughter, Audrey Brewer of Colorado. He is survived by his daughter, Rita Rutherford and husband Steven of Columbia, MO; and son, Steve Brewer of Edwards, MO; sister, Linda Tinsley and husband, Rex of Marionville, MO; granddaughter, Heather Schmidt; grandson, Jeffrey Brewer; great grandchildren, Cambree, Caroline, Rhys, and Grant; several nieces and nephews. His mechanical aptitude set him up for a lifetime career. He owned an automotive shop, body shop and salvage yard. He ran a snow cat in Snow Mass, welded, baled hay and repaired endless machinery. He didn't know the meaning of retirement as he continued to create more projects. When his body grew weak, he spent his last days being a consultant on repairing tractors. He was a cowboy at heart, he loved his horses, Pete and Pride to name a couple and his dogs, April was his current. He was passionate about hunting, camping, and going on roundups. He was a story teller and always ended with a joke. Dad sowed seeds of friendship throughout his life and never met a stranger. He was always there to lend a helping hand. It is hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. We will miss you Dad, brother, grandpa, Uncle Les, friend and neighbor. A memorial celebration is pending.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2020