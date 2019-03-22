|
|
Letha Talbot McDowell was born September 30, 1928 to Laurence and Minnie Talbot. At the age of seven, the family moved to Canon City where they stayed until the beginning of WW II. They moved to Watts in California and stayed there until her oldest brother left for the war. Letha and her family returned to Canon City where she met a handsome young sailor home on leave. Letha married Thomas McDowell June 19, 1946. They were married for 69 years at the time of Thomas's passing in 2015. Letha was the first employee hired at Gibsons. She also worked at the Tasty Pastry Bakery for a few years. Besides being a wonderful wife and the world's best "Moma", Letha taught Sunday school, G. A.s and Bible school at First Southern Baptist Church. She was a Camp Fire Girls Leader, helped with cub scouts and was a room mother for all her children. Letha followed her youngest son's ball team to out of town games and her oldest grandson to swim meets in Loveland. Family get-togethers, camping and fishing (she was known to occasionally out fish the guys), and reading a good book were some of her favorite things to do. Letha is survived by two sons, Thomas Jr. (Barbara Brimm) and John (Taunya) McDowell; daughter, Barbara (Edd) Harris; six grandchildren, Daniel Harris (widowed), Lori DiOrio, James (Lorili) McDowell, Christopher (Kersti) McDowell, Kyle McDowell, and Alyssa McDowell; five great-grandchildren, Leeanna (Zack), Kirianna Harris, Thomas McDowell, Kasey McDowell and William McDowell. Letha was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McDowell Sr.; both parents; brothers, Alford and Melford Talbot; sisters, Viola Kinsman, Laura Roberts, Nellie Ahart, and Doris Marchenski; and granddaughter-in-law Darya Harris. Viewing, 3-5 Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, Colorado 81212 Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 25th at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 22, 2019