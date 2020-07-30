Lewis Francis Kelly (Frank), 88, of Williamsburg, Colorado passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, while surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 3, 1932 in Hempstead, New York. Frank served proudly in the US Navy as a radio operator during the Korean War. After the Navy, Frank worked as an electrician for more than 35 years, and later in life, took that experience to Home Depot in Canon City, where he worked until his passing for 15 years. Frank is survived by his sister, Patricia Micheals; sons, Kevin Kelly and Bryan McDonald; daughters, LuAnn Kelly, Justine Coffelt, Patty Hicks, and Candy Kelly; as well as numerous grandkids and great-grandkids. Frank was a great husband and loving father that touched the hearts of many. He will be forever loved and remembered. Frank is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Violet Kelly. After 13 years, Frank will be laid to rest with Violet, at Union Highland Cemetery Florence, Colorado. It is a loss for the living. Take comfort in the reuniting of two souls in Heaven, and the sound of their hearts beating as one again. We'll miss you Daddy...tell Mommy we miss her too.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store