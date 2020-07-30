1/1
Lewis Francis (Frank) Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Francis Kelly (Frank), 88, of Williamsburg, Colorado passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, while surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 3, 1932 in Hempstead, New York. Frank served proudly in the US Navy as a radio operator during the Korean War. After the Navy, Frank worked as an electrician for more than 35 years, and later in life, took that experience to Home Depot in Canon City, where he worked until his passing for 15 years. Frank is survived by his sister, Patricia Micheals; sons, Kevin Kelly and Bryan McDonald; daughters, LuAnn Kelly, Justine Coffelt, Patty Hicks, and Candy Kelly; as well as numerous grandkids and great-grandkids. Frank was a great husband and loving father that touched the hearts of many. He will be forever loved and remembered. Frank is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Violet Kelly. After 13 years, Frank will be laid to rest with Violet, at Union Highland Cemetery Florence, Colorado. It is a loss for the living. Take comfort in the reuniting of two souls in Heaven, and the sound of their hearts beating as one again. We'll miss you Daddy...tell Mommy we miss her too.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved