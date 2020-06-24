Lilla Dee (Garton) Vicari, 79, went to be with Jesus on June 20, 2020, at Bear Creek Senior Living in Colorado Springs. She was born June 2, 1941, in Canon City, the daughter of James Alvin Garton and Lena Marie (Gerhardt) Garton. Dee graduated from Canon City High School in 1959. She and her husband Joseph (Joe) Charles Vicari started their life together in Beverly, Massachusetts and moved back to Canon City in 1985. She and Joe celebrated 57 years of marriage on June 7. Dee came to know her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 12. She did her daily devotions and read her bible every morning. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and raised her three children to know God. Dee was dedicated to her faith, family and friends. She was lovingly known as "Noni" to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Papa and Noni were the kind of people who opened their hearts and home to ALL. She was a very successful District Sales Manager for Avon and had many hobbies, such as arts and crafts, gardening, painting, dancing, decorating (especially for Christmas), and loved a good bargain. She and her husband traveled all 50 states as well as Mexico and Canada. Dee spent many of her summers fishing, boating, and RVing at Blue Mesa Ranch in Gunnison. Dee is survived by her loving husband, Joe; sister-in-law, LoAve Garton; son, Joseph (Donna) Vicari; daughter, Jodee (Keven) Zerby and son, James (Jimmy) Dale Vicari; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Marie Scheffe; brother, RayRoy Garton and great-grandson, Brycen James Zerby. Celebration of life, 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 1449 S. 9th St., in Canon City. Following the service, Dee will be laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

