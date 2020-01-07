Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Hanson Obituary
Sunday, December 29th, 2019, Lillian Hanson, passed away at the age of 94. Lillian was born April 14, 1925 in Wetmore, CO to Homer and Nettie Breece who raised 8 children. She was married to Lewis Hanson and lived and worked in Pueblo, CO. Lillian retired from the telephone company, Mountain Bell and later moved to Canon City, CO to retire. Lillian loved her dogs, the outdoors and painting beautiful landscapes. Her sister Elma Schiffer 92, brother Erle Breece 96, and 16 nieces and nephews will miss her. A Celebration of life and lunch will be Tuesday January 14th at 11:30 am. Call for location, 719-338-6005.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -