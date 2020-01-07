|
Sunday, December 29th, 2019, Lillian Hanson, passed away at the age of 94. Lillian was born April 14, 1925 in Wetmore, CO to Homer and Nettie Breece who raised 8 children. She was married to Lewis Hanson and lived and worked in Pueblo, CO. Lillian retired from the telephone company, Mountain Bell and later moved to Canon City, CO to retire. Lillian loved her dogs, the outdoors and painting beautiful landscapes. Her sister Elma Schiffer 92, brother Erle Breece 96, and 16 nieces and nephews will miss her. A Celebration of life and lunch will be Tuesday January 14th at 11:30 am. Call for location, 719-338-6005.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 7, 2020