Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
Lily Zweig


Lily Zweig Obituary
Lilyana "Lily" Marie Zweig, 14, died Thursday, April 25, 2019. She drowned while swimming with her three brothers near her home. Lilyana was born November 8, 2004, in Phoenix, Arizona and was a resident of Canon City, Colorado since 2015. She is remembered by her friends and family as a sweet, generous, playful and awesome young lady. She was the kind of person who would put someone else before herself and never left any important task unfinished. Her kind and caring spirit touched many lives while she was alive. Her light will be carried on by all who share her memory. She is survived by her mother and father, Tondi and Marcus Zweig; her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Aniece and Mark Scott Zweig; maternal grandmother, Donna Haynes; maternal grandfather, James Ndn Haynes; three brothers, Scott Marvin, Jareth Noonien and Ori Gene Zweig; uncles and aunts, Kyle (Tessie) LaFavor and Neal (Traci) Przecioski, Kristopher Honeycutt, Kody Honeycutt, George Clark, and Ndo Obregon and four cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Marcus Jr. Funeral service, 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, May. 1, 2019, Wilson Memorial Chapel, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, CO 81212. Family and friends are welcome. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 30, 2019
