Linda Jill (Partrick) Camper passed away at home September 13, 2019. Linda was born January 29th 1939 in Rochester Michigan to Clarence Henry and Delta Pearl Partrick. She married Don Camper on August 19, 1961 and moved to Westcliffe in 1968 where they owned and operated Don Camper Truck line Inc. for many years with Linda as the secretary and bookkeeper. While Linda enjoyed doing bookwork, she also enjoyed writing letters sending out over 80 every week. She had a passion for the arts and a deep love for Christ. Family was very important to her as were her friends. Linda is survived by her husband Don Camper and 7 children. Tammi (Mike) Coleman, Tina Clarke, Rebecca Campbell, Charles "Skip" Camper, Candi (Dave) Hobby, Ginger Bivens, Mark (Jeserie) Camper, 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, three sisters, and one son Lin Camper. Services will be held at the 1st Baptist Church, 410 S 6 th St. in Westcliffe CO September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Charles Orange presiding. A light meal will be offered at the fellowship hall after the services. Graveside services will be held for family members later. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the 1st Baptist Church in Linda's name for all their help. Services entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 18, 2019