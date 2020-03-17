Home

Lisa Haynie

Lisa Haynie Obituary
Lisa Ann Haynie, 54 passed away March 6, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1965 in Denver, Colorado to Joyce and William Furman. She worked at Head Start in Denver. Moved to Canon City in 1994. She was a beloved Para-Professional at CCHS, Choice Points, Southern Peaks an also served as a Victim's Advocate in our community. Lisa was a devoted wife, sister to 5 siblings, mother to 6 children, plus their 6 spouses. Grandmother to 19 grandbabies and great grandmother to little Daisey May. She was married to the love of her life Thomas for over 33 years. Lisa left an everlasting impact on everyone she met. She was a humble person with a passionate desire to be there for others. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21st at the Vineyard Church.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2020
