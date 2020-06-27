Lloyd Weldon Clark
1949 - 2020
Lloyd Weldon Clark passed in his sleep on June 21, 2020, in Canon City. Weldon, as he was known, was born March 8, 1949 in Waco, Texas. He graduated from Cañon City High School, was an athlete and talented musician. He will be remembered as a jovial guy. Weldon received a bachelor's degree from CSU Fort Collins that led him to a long career in computer science and information technology. He retired after having served as the Chief Information Officer at several hospitals in Southern California. Music was an important part of his life. Following his graduation from college, he and his now deceased brother, Terry, started the band "Canyon", with three other friends. They were well received and booked engagements from Milwaukee through the mountain west, including lengthy appearances at the Ramada Inn (presently the Quality Inn) in Cañon City. Weldon was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Alleen Clark, and brother, Terry. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Stultz (Fred) and four nephews, John, Jeff, and Steve Stultz and Matt Clark. A huge "thank you" goes out to the staff at Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Weldon was a popular patient and was well cared for. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Weldon's name to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and the ALS Association. A private memorial service will be planned. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
