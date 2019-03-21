|
Lola June Raymond passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 98 in Cañon City, Colorado. Lola was born on September 9, 1920 in St Francis, Kansas to Frank and Irene (Webber) Wells. She graduated from Del Norte High School in 1935. Lola married Walter Raymond on July 10, 1963 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She lived in the San Luis Valley for many years, retired from San Luis Valley REC and she and Walt moved to Cañon City in the 70's. Lola enjoyed bowling, pinochle, puzzles, drives in the mountains, walking and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed taking the time to send a birthday card, holiday greeting or a written letter to family and friends. Lola is survived by her nephews Donald (Linda) Wells Jr. & Gary Wells; nieces Leah (Wells) & Jim Dorney, and Patty (Wells) Pacheco; Great nephews Ryan Dorney, Adam Dorney & Brandon Pacheco; great nieces Kaylee and Karlee Pacheco. Lola was preceded in death by her parents Frank Wells Sr. and Irene Wells; sister Doris Wells; brothers Frank Wells, Jr. and Don Wells Jr. Lola will be greatly missed by her friends at Royal Gorge Manor and her friends and caregivers at Progressive Care Center. She loved talking with others about many experiences over the last 98 years! We all will miss her quick wit, her wisdom and her fiery personality that she would say came from being a red head. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels and Pueblo Community College Nursing Program Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2019