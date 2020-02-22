|
|
Loren Wilbur Smith, 86 years old, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 17, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born September 10, 1933 in Winfield, Kansas to Samuel Irby and Gladys Adeline Smith. He is survived by his sister, Mary Evelyn Janitell; his brothers, Galeon Kent Smith and Gordon Kurt Smith; his children, Loren Kendall Smith, Laurel Kristen Bolar, Lori Kandace Hurley, Lisa Kelody Bird, and Shane Daniel Smith. He was the grandfather to 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren. Loren lived most of his life in Colorado. He was a resident of Ca ñ on City for 25 years. He resided in Pikes Peak Care Center in Colorado Springs for the last year and one half of his life. He was an ordained minister in the Assemblies of God and was the senior pastor for several churches in Colorado. In his later years, he was actively involved in the ministries of Bridge to Life Church in Cañon City He loved participating in worship by playing his guitar and singing. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor and his servant's heart. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel of Memories, 829 South Hancock, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 22, 2020