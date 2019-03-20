|
Loretta Coulson, 86, passed away March 6, 2019. She is survived by her children Steve, Tamara, and Larry (Jill) Bowers, 4 grandsons, 2 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters. She Loved to crochet, golf, and bowl. She bowled over 60 years and one year was State Doubles Champion, bowling her first 600 Series. She volunteered for many organizations and was active at the First Methodist Church in Florence. She will be missed. At her request, No Services.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2019