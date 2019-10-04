Home

Lorraine (Sammon) Maestas

Lorraine passed away after a long bout with cancer. Born in Pueblo, CO, she was a long time resident of Florence and Colorado Springs. She worked at Western Forge in both Canon and Colorado Springs, retiring after 17 years. Prior to Western Forge, she operated The Fremont Cleaners in Florence. Lorraine was active, along with many of her close friends and family, with community events in Florence. Lorraine is survived by Paul Maestas; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Maestas, Samantha Maestas, Sarah (Maestas) Dunaway, and Jeremy Maestas; 8 great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Cian, Adam, Madison, Dom, Mason, Liam and Camron; siblings, Edward Sammon, Jimmy Sammon, Dorothy (Sammon) Gomez, George Sammon, Steve Hogue, Ruth (Leonard) Martinez, and Karla Sammon; and a very large number of nieces and nephews. She often thought of her friends in Fremont County, with a smile on her face.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2019
