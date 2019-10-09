|
|
Lou Ella McWilliams was born August 18, 1930 to Harry and Bertha (Cock) Stull in Oak Creek, Colorado. She passed away October 3, 2019 in Canon City at the age of 89. Lou grew up at the base of Dome Mountain in Burns, Colorado where she learned the ethics of hard work. She passed this ethic onto her children. As a child she rode her horse Betty everywhere she went. The life on Dome Mountain was a hard life, but a good life. She worked several jobs in her lifetime. Most of her time was spent in Canon City, Colorado and Lawtey, Florida. Lou loved roses and always had a rose garden. She liked to do ceramics and blessed the family with her finished pieces. She liked to read, crochet, do needlepoint and paint by number pictures. She like camping, fishing and Sunday drives in the country. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 in Canon City; she had a soft spot for our veterans. Lou always thought of other people before herself and loved to dote on her customers at Wendy's. The owner of the Wendy's made a special visit to Canon City to give her an appreciation award because he received so many positive comment cards. Lou is survived by her children, Bertha (McWilliams), Allen (Laurel) of Canon City, Theresa (McWilliams) Brandt of Canon City, Harry (Debbie) McWilliams of Craig, Colorado, Marlene (McWilliams), and Tillman (Mike) of Lawtey, Florida; siblings, Jake Stull, Al (Rosella) Stull, Ellen Wells. Lou was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Bertha Stull; her first husband, LeRoy Clinton Hapner; second husband, John S. McWilliams; sister, Doris Watson; brother-in-law, Ted Watson; grandchildren, Gene Coghill and Amanda Coghill. Lou had 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Viewing, 1PM with funeral service to follow at 2PM Friday, October 11, 2019, Holt Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 in Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 9, 2019