Louis A. Hargis was born on September 19, 1925 in La Junta, Colorado to Edna Chapman and Charles Hargis. He died on April 22, 2020 in Edmonds, Washington. Louis graduated in 1943 from Central High School in Pueblo, Colorado and enlisted in the Army. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He graduated from the University of Denver where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration. On September 27, 1946 he married Bessie (Becky) Mae Grieser in Denver, Colorado. Most of Louis' accounting career was with AT&T and Mountain Bell Telephone Company in Denver. He also worked in Salt Lake City, Utah; Helena Montana; and New York City, New York. Louis belonged to Liberty Lodge No. 134 A.F. and A.M. in Denver, and was a charter member of the toastmaster Club in Helena. Louis retired in 1983 after 33 years of service with the telephone company. He and Becky moved to Cañon City, Colorado where Louis lived until March, 2019 when he moved to Edmonds, Washington to be close to his daughter, Ann. Louis was preceded in death by Becky; his parents, Edna and Charles; and three sisters, Luauna, Betty, and Virginia. Surviving are one brother, Dr. Charles (Linda) Hargis of Knoxville, Tennessee; and his daughter, Ann (H. Denny Liggitt IV), of Edmonds, Washington; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. Louis was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is greatly missed. At his request there was cremation and no service.

