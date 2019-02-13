|
|
Louis Carlos Cortez, 90, affectionately known as "Wedo", passed into eternal joy on February 8, 2019. He was born in Aguilar, CO on March 26, 1928 to Trinidad and Sylviana Cortez. He was the second born of four children. At the age of eight his mother died and he and his siblings were raised by his maternal grandmother. He moved to Florence, CO when he was a teenager and enlisted in the Army Air Corp at age 17 where he served four years and was honorably discharged. In 1948 he met his wife whom he married in 1951 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Florence CO. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27, 2018. After marrying his wife they raised their five children in Florence CO. He worked at CF&I Steel in Pueblo, CO where he retired after 35 years and continued to work for many years after. His favorite past times were, spending time with his family and friends, crossword puzzles, playing cribbage/cards and working on cars; He loved telling jokes with his quick-witted humor. He is survived by his loving wife Lupie (Ayala) Cortez; five children who cherished him immensely: Simon (Linda) Cortez, Chrisanna (Curt) Nagle, Monica (Rob) Luedeke, David (Kara) Cortez, and Leon Cortez; Eighteen grandchildren: Carlos, whom he selflessly raised, (Danaka), Justin (Nicole), Steven, Sammy, Andrew, Aaron, Austin, Louis, Monica, Cortney (Anthony), Brianna (Joshua), Brandon, Brittany, Jessie and 8 great grandchildren: Cali, Sylviana, Lenaya, Alexis, Brooklyn, Jayden, Josiah, Cameron; and brother Ralph (Sylvia) Cortez. Through death he was reunited with his parents, his Sister Josephine Cordova, brother, Gilbert Cortez, and best friend Leo Cordova and numerous other family members. Wedo was a kind, humble and genuine man deeply adored by many nieces nephews, in-laws and friends. He will be loved and missed immensely. Forever! The viewing will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Florence Mortuary in Florence, CO from 5 to 7 PM. Services will be held at St. Benedict's Church in Florence on Friday, February 15, 2019. Rosary will be at 11:30 AM with mass to follow. Services have been entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 13, 2019