Louis Howard Cammel of Cañon City, Co passed away January 28, 2020 at his home at the age of 46. Louis was born May 21, 1976 in Colorado Springs, CO to Charles and Rosalie Cammel. Louis was an ordained minister and had officiated in a few of his friends weddings. Louis was a purple belt in Taekwondo. Louis loved his Raiders and the NY Yankees, enjoyed singing karaoke (16 Tons was his favorite). Louis enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was truly loved by everyone. Louis is survived by his mother, Rosalie Cammel; stepfather, Richard Counce of Elliott, CO; brother, Charles Wayne Cammel, Rapid City, SD; grandmother, Martha (Lee) Valentine of Cañon City; son, Jordan Cammel, Cañon City; daughters, Donovan Maestas, Pueblo, CO, LeeAnn Widick, Florence, CO, Autumn Watson, Sidney, NE; eight aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his dad Charles; youngest brother, Raymond; grandfather, Orland Woodson; grandfather and grandmother, Howard and Zelona Cammel; his aunt, Loretta and uncle, Robert (Bob) Frayser; his Aunt Dorthy June; and cousin, Dorothy Darlene. Louis will be missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be a Celebration of Life Feb. 22, 2020.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 7, 2020