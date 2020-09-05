Lucile Christina Bolin was born November 14, 1938 in a tent on a river bank near Caldwell, Idaho. Lucile stepped into eternity September 2,2020. She was the second of nine children born to Wallace and Frieda Thomas. She married Robert W Bolin, known to most as Bill Bolin, on October 22, 1955 in Apple Valley, Idaho. Born to them were five children: Julie (Ron) Lovell, Bill (Patty) Bolin, Christina (Carl) Lynn, Lori (Kevin) Williams, and Douglas Bolin. Lucy loved her family well. She gave her children the example to strive to be the best they could be, not only in work ethic, but in all areas of life. Lucy's grandchildren are Brian (Keli) Busch, Brad Busch (Melissa), Shelee Lovell (Sam), Samantha Lovell, Randy (Tania) Bolin, Tracy Bolin, Joe Bolin, Matthew Lynn (Paige), Susan Gilmore, Timothy Williams (Nicole), Jonathan Williams, and Valerie Owens. Lucy also had 21 great grandchildren. She worked at Safeway in Canon City for 32 years. She loved her work and always strived to be kind and positive in all she did. She always said the Safeway crew was like family to her. Special friends Jean Sandoval, Kathy Jones and Fay Podsobinski enjoyed many Cripple Creek trips with Lucy filled with laughter and fun. Her family sometimes referred to her as Lucky Lucy. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Louise Curtis and Loretta Williams. Surviving her are siblings Marvin Thomas, William Thomas, Barbara Mowery, Jerry Thomas, Debbie Simpson, and JR Thomas. She was the very best Mom, wife, grandma and friend. She stated that our God has always taken care of her, that Jesus would welcome her; we are sad to lose her, but know that she will greet us when we reach our final destination. Celebration of Life, 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 7, First Baptist Church, 107 N. 7th St., in Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

