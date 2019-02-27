|
|
Lukas Cox was born on July 28, 1988 to Carmen and Jon-Eric Cox in Gelnhausen, Germany. Lukas passed away on February 24, 2019 at the University Of Colorado Hospital due to Bacterial Endocarditis. Lukas is left behind by his mother and father, Carmen and Jon-Eric Cox and the dogs he rescued named Shiloh and Abigail. Lukas was a great son; he had a big heart and only cared about making people happy. He no longer has to suffer, and is now with the good Lord in Heaven. Simbelmÿne. Ever has it grown on the tombs of my forebears. Now it shall cover the grave of my son. Alas, that these evil days should be mine. The young perish and the old linger. That I should live to see that last days of my house. Theoden King of Rohan (J.R.R. Tolkien) Memorial service, 10:00 a.m. Friday March 15, 2019, Holt Family Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave, Canon City, CO, 81212 Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019