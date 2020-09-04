Lynda Gariner

Lynda Rae Gariner was born on January 28, 1947 to Loretta Morley and Clifford Imhof in Keenesburg CO. She lived there until she was 9 years old. In 1956, Lynda's father acquired a foreman's position at Hanks and Anderson feed lot. This is where Lynda found her love for horses. If she wasn't in school, she was on her horse, Shorty. She was very active in 4H and Westerners. Lynda lived with her father in Golden during high school so she could ride her horses. She graduated from Golden High School in 1965. Lynda was always in the customer service field because she loved serving customers and building rapport with them. Lynda had many loves in her life, but she found her true love with Gene Gariner. They married in 2000 and moved to Canon City where they lived out their days. Lynda was blessed with two boys. Troy Redington preceded her in death at the age of 18 and Chris Redington who has survived her. She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Imhof; mother, Loretta Quiring; and husband, Gene Gariner. Lynda will be dearly missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Joel Gehauf; her brother and sister-in-law, Jedd and Vicki Erfurdt and their boys, Collin and Drake; her niece and family, Krista and Brad Fleck, Tanner and Eva. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held Saturday, September 12 from 12-3pm at her home at 1801 Central Ave. Canon City, CO 81212. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.

