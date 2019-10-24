|
Mabel Marshall went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019. She was born in Minneola, Kansas on September 16, 1925 to William Roy and Amzel I. (Borden) Marshall. Mabel worked for 35 years as a switchboard operator. She loved sewing, crocheting, embroidery, reading, her yard, flowers, and the deer that visited. She was a member of the First Assembly of God and Telephone Pioneers of America. She is survived by her siblings, Betty Minton of Pueblo, Dennis (Loise) Marshall of Canon City, Royse (Kate) Marshall of Swink, Kathy (Jim) Martin of Canon City along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Wanda DeJean and Lois (Garner) Berry; brothers, Leroy Marshall and David Marshall. Her radiant smile and teasing nature will be missed by all who knew her. Viewing, 12PM, Funeral service, 1PM Friday, October 25, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO with interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2019