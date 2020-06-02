Margaret Alberta Leslie, 94, passed away May 5th in Chico, CA. She was born to Albert and Marie (Grue) Hanson in Denver. After graduating from Denver High, she attended Colorado State University where she met her husband, Lloyd Leslie of Cañon City, CO. They lived in Georgia and other places before moving to Palo Alto in 1955, where they resided for 30 years, then moved to Canon City, CO. She started many small businesses, including making butterfly magnets, hot pads, selling antique linens, which she so appreciated from her Victorian mother's collection. In Palo Alto, Margaret's hobby was making and selling silver jewelry. She was an excellent seamstress and gave the children in Palo Alto sewing classes. She played piano most of her life and parties were filled with music and singing, mostly with friends from the Palo Alto Yacht Club. Many days were spent watching her daughter Katharine skipper sailboat races with her father as her crew. She was a very friendly, agreeable and later in life people would comment what a cute personality she had. She is survived by her daughters, Katharine Hardin, Laura Wandry; her grandchildren, Janet Leese, Christy Hardin, Jennifer Delbec; and her 5 great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Leslie. The family will have their own private celebration of her life.

